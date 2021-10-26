By Ritah Kemigisa

The Uganda People’s Defense forces, UPDF spokesperson Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso has said it is unfair to blame security operatives for all the security flaws in the country.

Her comment comes after Saturday’s bomb blast at Komamboga that left one dead and three injured and another explosion in a swift Safaris bus that killed one in Lungala, Mpigi District.

Speaking on the KFM Hot seat last night, Brig Gen Byekwaso accused people who have continued to defy covid19 SOPs including curfew time for creating a loophole in the system that such terrorists can take advantage of.

She added that security forces are doing all they can to protect Ugandans however adding that they cannot ensure full protection of all corners in the country.

Byekwaso has meanwhile has expressed the force’s readiness to defeat any acts of terrorism in the country which says is a global problem.