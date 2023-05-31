Bush war hero and former Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) commander Maj. Gen Mugisha Muntu has asked Ugandan soldiers who are part of the peacekeeping mission in Somalia not to tire despite mounting pressure from the Al-Shabaab terrorists.

Many experts have since been calling upon the Ugandan government to end its engagement in Somalia and withdraw its troops, questioning its interest as lives are lost and the huge money spent in the war.

However, Muntu says it is not about time to back out, advising regional leaders to study and assess the situation and change strategy where needed.

“My hope is that we would not get exhausted. We would rather study the situation if it requires applying different strategies we apply them but we do not bow to the pressures of the Al Shabaab,” Muntu said.

The terrorists last week on Friday attacked the peacekeepers’ Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Buulo Mareer, approximately 120km southwest of Mogadishu in the Lower Shabelle region, and claimed to have killed over 100 soldiers.

An unclear report has been given to explain the extent of the loss of troops and military equipment in the raid.