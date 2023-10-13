By Omukooki Ronald Ssenvuma

Ugandans have been asked to use Uganda’s cultural diversity to promote the country’s development.

The appeal has been made by the Information Communication Technology (ICT) and National Guidance Minister, Dr Chris Baryomunsi while speaking as the chief guest at the Nation Media Group (NMG) Cultural Wear Day celebration at Namuwongo, Kampala.

Baryomunsi says NMG employs people from different parts of the country and such a celebration is an important step towards promoting their cultures at the workplace.

“The message from us in the government is that let us use this diversity to define strength for the country. Where we come from is what shapes us to be where we are. Coming from different cultural settings should not be something to cause disunity or hatred but rather, we should build on that strength to promote the interests of the country,” Baryomunsi said on Friday.

Dr. Baryomunsi has also thanked the Nation Media Group for organizing the wonderful Cultural Day, asking other corporate companies to emulate the same.