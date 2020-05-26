

The state minister of Kampala Metropolitan Affairs, Benna Namugwanya has revealed that government relief food distribution will continue even after the lifting of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Namugwanya tells KFM that it will not be easy for people to cope with the situation after the lifting of the lockdown as many will be struggling for capital to boost their businesses.

She encouraged people who have not received relief food not to lose hope, saying they will all be reached soon.

Namugwanya says government relief food has so far reached over 1.8 million people in Kampala metropolitan areas.

The distribution team now has only two days to wind up the exercise in Kampala before proceeding to other areas.