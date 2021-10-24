By Prossy Kisakye

The National Chairman of the newly created People’s Front for Transition (PFT), Dr Kizza Besigye has urged Ugandans not to be discouraged by the delayed power transition, saying it will soon be realized.

According to Besigye many of his supporters lost hope in him just because they were confused by his plan B slogan after losing the 2016 presidential elections.

He says many thought of a direct gorilla confrontation of the ruling government being his next course of action and when they didn’t see this happen they were discouraged.

However Besigye says creating the PFT is one of his plan B strategies because there’s need for collaboration and unity if the opposition is to weaken the NRM government.

The electoral commission has advised Besigye to register his pressure as a political party and formally enter the political arena