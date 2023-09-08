President Museveni also the commander in chief of the armed forces has advised Ugandans not to panic and assured them of safety amid terror threats.

Last week the Uganda Police Force foiled numerous attempts of bomb attacks in different parts of the city with a 28-year-old man detained suspected of having entered Miracle Centre Cathedral in Rubaga with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Police say six Improvised Explosive Devices were detonated, one in Nateete and the other in Bunamwaya among others.

Responding to the national security concerns last evening in a televised address President Museveni said they know the planners of the bomb attacks and are now searching for the executors.

In the meantime, the president has called for extra vigilance, especially by worship place managers, hotels management, bar owners, and landlords.

“The planners are in Congo, we are going for them, The Congo government has allowed us and we are going to finish all these people (ADF rebels). My purpose of talking to you now is to make you people not panic thinking this is a big problem,” Museveni said.

US Embassy in Uganda has since issued a terror alert and advised its citizens to be vigilant.