Police officers, who arrest and detain anyone suspected of having sexual intercourse with a married person, will face disciplinary courts.
Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said it is not criminal to have sexual intercourse with married people and that the police officers should desist from misusing their authority to criminalise civil cases.
“Adultery is no longer a criminal offence in our country and therefore criminalising it is an act of unprofessionalism and abuse of authority which the force cannot tolerate,” Commissioner of Police Enanga said yesterday.
Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/don-t-report-adultery-cases-to-us-say-police-3717114