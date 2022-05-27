Development partners have warned the government of the looming implications of the current corruption trends on the oil revenue, saying if unchecked could affect returns from the project.
The meeting was held to discuss ways in which to tackle corruption and the new Inspectorate of Government strategic direction on the same.
Mr Richard Nelson, the mission director at USAID, who represented the US ambassador, asked the government to reduce the cost of corruption.
“Looking at the figures of how much money is lost in corruption it is important for the IGG to deal with transparency and accountability. This is because all the oil revenue could be lost in corruption which is dangerous for the country,” Mr Nelson said in a separate interview with Daily Monitor.