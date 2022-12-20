The Archbishop of the church of Uganda, Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, has urged families to spend sparingly during this festive season and be mindful of the tough times ahead.

He made the remarks this morning while delivering his Christmas and end-of-year message to Ugandans.

Dr. Kaziimba noted that it is very critical for parents to reduce their spending during this Christmas and new year celebrations to save funds for their children’s school fees ahead of school openings next year. He further urged parents not to forget the high rates of inflation the country is battling with.

Meanwhile, he asked parents to watch over their children during this school holiday, asking them to spend some time with the little ones and discipline them.

He also called upon Ugandans to love one another and forgive each other as Christ did.