Parents have been advised to send their children to boarding school when they are over 8 years old, a stage at which they are able to fight for their lives in case of danger.

Masaka Resident City Commissioner, Mr. Hudu Hussein made the remarks after the Kasana Junior School dormitory in Nyendo Masaka City caught fire on Monday, killing seven pupils and injuring others.

Hudu said accidents can be prevented, noting that taking a child below five years to boarding school is risky. He says young children cannot fight for their lives in case of danger such as fire.

He noted that they have launched an investigation into the Kasana Junior School fire outbreak despite rumors of a short-circuit.

“We know we have challenges when it comes to raising children but what would a five-year-old child do to defend themselves when fire comes? It is very bad and we all have a role to play,” Hudu said on Tuesday.

He further urged schools with triple-deckers in dormitories as well as those without emergency doors to implement safety measures.