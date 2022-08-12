By Mike Sebalu

The National Resistance Movement registered a double victory in yesterday’s by-elections held in Bukimbiri County, Kisoro District, and Gogonyo County in Pallisa District.

According to the Kisoro District Returning Officer, Daniel Nayebare, NRM’s Eddie Kwizera bounced back to parliament after he was declared the winner with over 12,000 votes against his closest challenger Turyagenda Asgario’s 10,000 votes.

Four candidates participated in this by-election including Edward Mutabaazi (Independent) and FDC’s James Owebeyi.

In Paliisa District, in Gogonyo County another NRM candidate Derrick Orone was declared the winner by Pallisa district returning officer Daniel Othieno with a total of 19,000 votes.

National Unity Platform candidate Joseph Okoboi Opolot came second in a two-man race with 519 votes.

The two parliamentary seats fell vacant after court nullified the earlier election results of 2021 due to election malpractice.