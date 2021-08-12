BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

School heads have expressed a dilemma about how the institutions will run after back-to-back closures, and last month’s release of national examinations results raises the possibility of two cohorts in the same class.

Classes expected to be most affected include Senior One, to which primary leaver’s progress; Senior Five, which receives new entrants from Senior Four; and, University First Year intake that absorbs successful A-level students.

The current Senior One and Senior Five students had not completed their promotional exam hence those who passed PLE and UCE Will join these in the same class.

Sr Gladys Kachope, the head teacher of Immaculate Heart Girls SSS in Rukungiri, said that it will be a puzzle to have the double classes given that class infrastructure has not expanded.

She said they currently have 350 S1 and 250 S5 students and plan to admit a similar number, meaning the student numbers in the two classes will double.

The Head Teachers of St Henry’s Kitovu in Masaka, Mr Augustine Mugabo, said that the government has not yet issued a programme on how schools will handle double classes when schools reopen.