By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition Democratic Party has advised President Museveni to enhance capacity building and funding for the crime investigating officers instead of pushing for bail removal on capital offences.

This follows President Museveni’s unceasing push for the removal of bail to suspected capital offenders saying this interferes with the collection of evidence against them.

Now speaking to the media at the party’s head offices in Kampala, the deputy legal adviser of the party, also Mityana South MP David Lumu, said the problem is not bailing out suspects but the slow pace of investigations.

He asked the president to increase funding and capital building for the police’s CID to enable them to carry out quick and factual investigations against the suspects.

Meanwhile, Lumu urges the judiciary to come up with a stipulated period of time upon which capital offences are to be heard as it is with election petitions to allow timely fair trial.