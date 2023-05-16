Democratic Party (DP) has implored the government to establish a national salary and remuneration commission to address civil servants’ concerns.

The call comes at a time when medical workers under different categories are protesting the low and delayed salaries.

Speaking to the media at the party’s head offices in Kampala, the DP president who also doubles as the minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Nobert Mao, said the commission will be responsible for determining civil servants’ pay according to what they do to address the current salary inequalities.

On civil servants’ pay and salary enhancements, Mao said their personal challenges cannot be solved by the sums of money they receive at the end of the month.

He demands that the government resurrects the earlier systems where civil servants were facilitated with housing units, health insurance, and education for their children among others.