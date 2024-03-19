The Democratic Party (DP) has asked the government to guide Ugandans on the current abnormal temperatures being experienced throughout the country.

Of late, the country is experiencing abnormal heat, and in some parts, temperatures go up to 35 degrees Celicious, something that has left Ugandans worried.

Speaking to journalists at the party’s headquarters in Kampala, the acting spokesperson of DP, Mr Ismael Kirya noted that despite the alarming situation, the government has failed to share information regarding the heatwave.

“You sponsored people to attend COP28, where are those people? They are supposed to be guiding us. We want government to pronounce itself about the climate change we are facing in the country,” said Kirya.

Kirya urged the government to begin open discussions on climate change and how it can be addressed.