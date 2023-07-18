The Democratic Party (DP) has implored the government to present a supplementary budget before parliament in a move aimed at organizing the Local Council (LC) elections that were recently postponed by the Electoral Commission over lack of funds.

This is after the expiry of the term of office for LC I and II chairpersons who were elected on July 10, 2018.

The electoral body says it needs Shs59 billion to conduct LCI, LCII, and women council elections.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, the party secretary-general, Gerald Siranda warned that the chairperson’s offices at both village and parish level cannot stay vacant for long due to their vital role in the community.

Siranda meanwhile proposed that if it is hectic to handle the elections separately, they should be held together with general elections, which he says can minimize the costs involved.