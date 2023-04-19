The Democratic Party (DP) has commended the Judiciary and police for standing against government officials who allegedly misused the iron sheets meant for vulnerable people in Karamoja.

So far, police have arrested three ministers; Mary Gorreti Kitutu, Amos Lugoloobi, and Agnes Nandutu .

Police have also handled Kitutu and Lugoloobi to court for mention of their case following the allegations of diverting government relief aid including Iron sheets and goats meant to benefit the underprivileged communities in Karamoja sub-region.

Speaking to the media at the party head offices on Tuesday, the president of Uganda Young Democrats, Ismail Kirya, said so far, the two agencies are doing good work however, he implored Judiciary to also clear other old scandalous corruption cases. He cited the Temangalo, Gavi funds, CHOGM money among other scandals.

Meanwhile, Kirya urged President Museveni not to interfere with the ongoing investigations and court procedures in a bid to ensure that all the culprits are brought to book.