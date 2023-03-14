The Democratic Party (DP) has asked President Museveni to penalise severely all government officials implicated in the Karamoja relief aid scandal when police finalise their investigations.

During last week’s cabinet meeting, president Museveni directed investigations into cabinet ministers and other government officials who allegedly misused over Shs39 billion which was meant for purchasing iron sheets, posho and goats for vulnerable communities in Karamoja sub-region.

Speaking to the media at the party’s head offices in Kampala, the DP Secretary-General, Gerald Siranda, said that on many occasions, investigations have been done but afterwards nothing is done to perpetrators which hurts tax payers.

He also asked that ministers who are being investigated must stepdown to allow smooth investigations go on.

Meanwhile, Siranda urged the president to show the public that he is capable of fighting corruption by using an iron hand on all “his greedy officials”.