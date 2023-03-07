The Democratic Party (DP) Women’s League has urged all female government officials implicated in the Karamoja iron sheet saga to resign with immediate effect.

The call comes after the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among directed the parliamentary committee on Presidential Affairs to investigate the alleged misuse of Karamoja relief aid including iron sheets, food, and goats.

According to reports, the Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Mary Gorreti Kitutu mismanaged this relief aid which she allegedly distributed to government officials including ministers.

Speaking to the media at the party’s head offices in Kampala, the president of DP Women’s League, Aisha Waliggo, condemned women officials’ involvement in the saga, noting that as mothers, they should have felt mercy to the vulnerable communities in the sub-region.

She noted that such acts turned out to bring shame on women in the country, especially those in leadership, urging government to investigate the matter quickly and arrest all those who are implicated.

During the same press conference, DP mourned the death of Justice Kenneth Kakuru, the Court of Appeal judge who died on Tuesday morning at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

Waliggo said that Justice Kakuru has gone at a time when the country needs advocates of the rule of law and justice.

She has challenged the Judiciary to pick a leaf from the late by working for justice for all Ugandans.

It is said that Kakuru was battling stage four prostate cancer. The outspoken judge had in 2021 applied to retire seven years earlier due to his health condition.