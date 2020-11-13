BY JOEL KAGUTA & SHABIBAH NAKIRIGYA

The Democratic Party has blamed security agencies for its failure to launch its 2021 presidential campaign in Kasese District.

On Wednesday, DP‘s presidential candidate Norbert Mao was expected to launch his presidential campaign in Kasese but he did not show up.

In a telephone interview, DP spokesperson Okoler Opio says the police misunderstood their earlier program to only hold radio talk shows insisting that their first campaign day was to be crowned with a rally.

Even when they promised to hold the campaign yesterday, Democratic Party district chairperson Kasese Deus Kule confirms that he did not show up.

Mao submitted his signatures two days to nomination day despite several warnings from the commission.

After the nominations, the EC again indicated that the two-time presidential candidate was among the last people to submit his program for harmonization.

Some DP supporters say this could explain Mao’s delayed launch of campaigns ahead of voting on January 14.