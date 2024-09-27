In a move aimed at reshaping Uganda’s political landscape, the Democratic Party (DP) bloc has announced plans to field Nyendo-Mukungwe Municipality Member of Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga as its presidential candidate in the 2026 general elections.

The decision signals a decisive shift in strategy, with the bloc positioning itself as a key player in the upcoming race.

This DP bloc is led by political activists, Mr Samuel Lubega Mukaaku and Mr Michael Mabikke.

Speaking at their campaign headquarters in Rubaga on Thursday, Mukaaku said they are tired of lies in politics.

“Apart from misrule and dictatorship, we need to ungum the politics of lies,” Mukaaku said.