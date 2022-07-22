By Prossy Kisakye

Members of the Democratic Party Bloc have disowned the president of their party, Nobert Mao asking him to resign peacefully.

This follows Mao’s appointment by President Museveni as the Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

This came hours after the duo signed a cooperation agreement between the ruling NRM party and the opposition Democratic Party.

Addressing the media in Kampala earlier today, the chairperson of the Bloc, Walter Lubega Mukaaku along with other Bloc principles said they were shocked to see Mao agree with the ruling government without their consent.

He noted that following his greedy actions, the DP bloc will strip him of all the honors he has attained while in opposition as well as bar him from attending opposition functions.

Meanwhile, the former MP for Buikwe South MP, Lulume Bayiga said Mao has set the party on a very dangerous track that would see its current Members of Parliament thrown out of the House.