The Democratic Party (DP) has urged the government to amend the Women’s Council Act in a bid to allow women’s elections to be held on the same day as the general elections.

Speaking to the media at the party’s head offices in Kampala, the party’s Secretary General, Mr. Gerald Siranda, said this will relieve the Electoral Commission and voters of election fatigue while government will be saving huge sums of money.

He also asked the commission to extend the tenure of women’s councils to five years from the current four years.

Siranda urged the commission to engage political parties in women’s elections from the village to district level.

“We believe that the Electoral Commission should involve our party structures from all across the country. We believe that our leaders as political parties should be involved in mobilizing these people,” Siranda said on Tuesday.

The commission recently postponed the election of women council representatives whose term of office ended on July 10, 2023, due to lack of funds.

Meanwhile, the party has officially issued its election roadmap ahead of the 2026 general elections.

According to Siranda, DP will hold internal elections at village level on January 10, 2023. Additionally, the party will hold its delegates conference in April 2024 through which they will elect the new top leadership.