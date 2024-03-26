The Democratic Party (DP) has called for amendments to the parliamentary rules of procedure to allow political parties to exercise greater control over their members holding parliamentary positions.

This request comes after recent controversies where the National Unity Platform (NUP) leadership attempted to remove Nyendo-Mukungwe Division MP, Mathias Mpuuga, from his current role as Parliamentary Commissioner. They wanted to replace him with Mityana Municipality MP, Francis Zaake, however, Mpuuga has refused to step down.

Mpuuga’s stance is supported by the current parliament’s rules of procedure which give political parties little say in making such changes.

Speaking to the media at the party’s headquarters in Kampala on Tuesday afternoon, DP secretary-general, Mr. Gerald Siranda, explained the situation. He said that according to the current rules, Mpuuga has the right to remain in his position, even though it contradicts his party’s position.

Siranda added that the decision ultimately rests with Mpuuga who should decide whether to respect his party’s decision and step down. However, Siranda also advised MPs to call for amendments to the rules to allow political parties have a final say in the positions held by the members they send to parliament.