BY FELIX WAROM OKELLO

The opposition Democratic Party in Arua is calling for a boycott of all essential goods following the government’s alleged failure to address the skyrocketing prices.

The party believes that once the boycott is effected, the government would lose taxes and be forced to act.

Addressing the media this morning, the DP Vice President for Northern Uganda, Elia Aliti, said they plan to mobilize citizens for the mass boycott because many Ugandans can no longer afford these essential commodities such as soap cooking oil, and bread.

Aliti says in villages, many family members cannot afford three meals a day or even buy a piece of soap.

He has thus given the government a two-week ultimatum to address the skyrocketing prices or, they call the mass boycott of essential commodities.

Last week, while responding to the cries of Ugandans about the skyrocketing commodity prices, President Museveni, said he was not worried about the situation given that his government is doing something to address the matter.

He however advised those who cannot afford bread to go for cheaper options such as cassava.