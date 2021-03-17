By Prossy Kisakye

Opposition Democratic Party has tasked government to lift the lockdown fully and let people do their businesses as usual.

President Museveni declared total national lockdown in March last year following the outbreak of covid-19, however he has been doing partial lifting in different sectors while others like entertainment industry are still closed.

According to the spokesperson of the party, Okoler Opio, he is convinced that Uganda satisfies all requirements by World Health Organization for complete lifting of the lockdown.

He says since the country for months now is registering fewer cases, and there enough facilities and capacity to identify, isolate, test and treat all cases, trace contacts, and now the vaccine is available there’s no reason to keep some section of citizens under lockdown.

Meanwhile Opio has urged government to erase fears about the covid-19 vaccine which was launched last week in the country.