By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition Democratic Party has called for the expression of interest to fill the Omoro County parliamentary seat.

The seat fell vacant following the demise of the area MP also a former speaker of the 11th parliament, Jacob Oulanyah.

The Electoral Commission has set 26th May as the date for the by-election

According to the roadmap released by the commission, the nomination of candidates will be conducted on the 12th and 13th of May at Omoro District Council Hall and campaign meetings for candidates to be held from 16th to 24th May.

DP Secretary-General Gerald Siranda, is now calling on party members in Omoro County that are willing to contest for the seat to bring their application forms not later than 28th April for vetting.

According to Moses Kagona, the Omoro District Returning Officer, so far, only 2 people have expressed interest in the seat and they include Andrew Ojok, son of the late Oulanyah who was recently endorsed as the sole candidate for the NRM in the race.

The opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) yesterday also named Simon Toolit its flag bearer for the Omoro race.