Democratic Party (DP) members of parliament have called for an opposition crisis meeting to come up with solutions to end the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party strategy of what they termed as weakening multi-party democracy in Uganda.

Speaking to journalists at parliament, DP parliamentary caucus members including the Mityana South MP, Richard Lumu, Bukoto Central’s Richard Ssebamala, and Buikwe South’s Dr. Lulume Bayiga noted that political parties have been invaded by the ruling NRM party, explaining that most of their colleagues have not realized it yet.

“The bickering will not kill the opposition. We don’t even want to be in the opposition and people think that we are enjoying being in the opposition but we are not. We want to be in power,” Lumu said.

Their anxiety follows the ongoing bickering within the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) which is having internal fights over money alleged to have come from the NRM camp.

Meanwhile, Lumu has also DP leaders and members to shun the cooperation agreement between President Museveni and the party President Nobert Mao. He also urged them to boycott their thanksgiving ceremony slated for Saturday, July 22, in Gulu, describing the cooperation as opportunistic and selfish.