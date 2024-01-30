The Democratic Party (DP) has called for investigations into government stock farms to ensure their safety from land grabbers.

This is after news circulated last week indicating that the Minister of Internal Affairs, Gen. Kahinda Otafiire had taken over Njeru stock farm, evicting the National Animal Genetic Resources Center and Data Bank.

It is said that during the eviction, the farm manager, Ms Carol Wabula, was also arrested.

Speaking to the media at the party’s head offices in Kampala on Tuesday, the DP acting spokesperson, Mr Ismael Kirya, asked the minister to stop using security to fulfill his interests, noting that based on his position, he should have protected the farm.

“We want to call upon the government to keenly look into the matter of the Njeru stock farm. If it was another person who had taken over the farm, we would have seen each and every government operative in Njeru,” said Kirya.

He also wonders why government security agencies have ignored the matter.