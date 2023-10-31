The opposition Democratic Party (DP) is concerned about President Museveni’s remarks by former Obongi County Member of Parliament Kaps Fungaroo’s request to build an institute in memory of ex-president Idi Amin

Museveni said the institute cannot be established because Amin’s government was illegal, explaining that he came to power through a coup. According to Museveni, Amin also committed crimes such as Killing Acholi people, Lango soldiers among others.

While speaking to journalists at the DP headquarters in Kampala, the party’s acting spokesperson, Mr. Ismael Kirya noted that even though Amin had some shortfalls, Museveni’s reaction was uncalled for.

He explained that the country can’t do away with the fact that Amin was once a president of Uganda, thus he deserves recognition where need be, saying he was able to contribute to the economic growth and development of the country in his 8-year rule.

“We want to appeal to the President of Uganda to reduce his personal hatred of his predecessors. His personal hatred can’t be reflected on the whole country. We do agree President Amin had some issues in respect of human rights and constitutionalism, however, that doesn’t alter Uganda’s history,” Kirya said.