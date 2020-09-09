

Democratic Party president Nobert Mao, has condemned the violence witnessed in the just concluded NRM primaries.

Last weekend the party conducted its primaries for parliamentary flag bearers across the country with cases of violence which resulted into the deaths of six people prompting the NRM electoral commission to cancel voting in some areas like Mawogola West and North.

Mao advises aspirants in the coming general elections to learn that there must be a winner and loser in any election to avoid such acts of violence noting that there’s life after elections.

Mao urged DP members to desist from such violence and respect the voter’s decision.