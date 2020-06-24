The Democratic Party has opposed the charge set by the National Council for Higher Education, (NCHE) of shs 2M to verify academic papers of prospective political candidates in the fourth coming general elections.

According to UNEB executive secretary Dan Odongo, aspiring candidates for local government have up to 2rd July to submit their applications with academic papers certified by NCHE while parliamentary aspirants have up to 24th august.

DP president Norbert Mao described this as a broad day robbery arguing that it doesn’t correspond to the service offered and a trick to kick off many potential poor aspirants.

The charge was also opposed by members of parliament yesterday warning that this will drive the cost of elections higher because aspiring candidates for parliamentary and presidential are also required to pay Shs3M and Shs20m respectively