The opposition Democratic Party president Nobert Mao says they are ready to receive deserters who are willing to return home.

This follows reports that many of the party members who left and joined other parties are now pleading to return to their mother party.

Recently a group of 11 Democratic Party Members of Parliament who crossed to National Unity Platform led by Kyandodo East Member of parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi, citing different reasons including Mao’s failure to offer better leadership.

These included Mathias Mpuuga, Joseph Ssewungu, Medard Sseggona, Betty Nambooze, Moses Kasibante, Muwanga Kivumbi, Allan Ssewanyana, Ssempala Kigozi, Robinah Ssentongo, Veronica Namaganda, and Florence Namayanja.

Mao says he has no problem with anyone yearning to return to the party as long as they are ready to respect the current leadership and the party’s constitution.