The Democratic Party (DP) has sent heartfelt condolences to the Catholic Church in Uganda following the demise of former Mbarara Archbishop Emeritus, Paul Bakyenga.

Bakyenga who was the Archbishop of Mbarara from January 2, 1999, until April 25, 2020, died on Tuesday morning at Nsambya Hospital at the age of 79.

Speaking to the media at the party head offices in Kampala, DP secretary-general, Gerald Siranda, eulogised the late as a bold priest who defended human rights during his leadership.

He said Bakyenga will be remembered as one of the strongholds who pushed for the revival of multi-party politics in Uganda.

Siranda urged the remaining church leaders and believers to emulate the late by following his words of wisdom uttered during his priesthood.