The Democratic Party (DP) has disputed ongoing rumors about the party president, Norbert Mao’s absence at the final sendoff of their former party president, the late Dr. Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere.

Yesterday, Dr. Ssemogerere was buried at Nattale-Nkumba in Entebbe municipality but Moa did not attend the burial ceremony, which some members of the public attributed to his misunderstanding with the late over joining the NRM government.

However, speaking to the media at DP headquarters, Mao’s press secretary Fred Mwesigwa said his boss missed Ssemogerere’s burial because he had to attend to the graduation ceremony of the late Jacob Oulanya’s son in the U.S.

He explained that Mao attended the vigil on Sunday at the late’s home before he flew out of the country the next morning.