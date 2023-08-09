The Democratic Party (DP) has criticised the Electoral Commission (EC) for releasing the 2026 election roadmap without consulting stakeholders.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, the president of DP’s youth wing, Ismael Kirya said EC should have consulted the National Consultative Forum (NCF) to allow political parties share their views.

According to the road map, the Commission will demarcate new areas and constituencies, depending on the number of voters in a given electoral area.

However, Kirya wonders how this will be possible without knowing the current population of Uganda.

He further asked the Electoral Commission boss, Justice Simon Byabakaka, not to take the 2026 elections as a joke, saying it is the only channel through which voices and choices of Ugandans can be heard as they elect leaders of their own choice.