By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition Democratic party has today unveiled Anthony Waddimba as the party’s flag bearer in Kayunga LCV chairperson by elections.

While unveiling their candidate at the party’s head offices in Kampala, DP president general Norbert Mao, asked government to investigate the actual death of the then district chairperson, Ffeffeka Sserubogo who is said to have committed suicide.

Mao says the late Sserubogo who had deserted DP to NUP had no reason to end his life in such a miserable way and believes that he was killed by Land Mafias in the district.

DP urged Kayunga residents to put trust in their candidate and vote for him in the coming by elections due next month if they are to defeat land grabbers in the area.