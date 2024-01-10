The Democratic Party (DP) has started preparations to contest in the 2026 general elections.

This was revealed by the party president-general, Mr Norbert Mao, while addressing journalists on Tuesday at the party headquarters in Kampala.

Mao said that many Ugandans think DP was swallowed by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, after signing the cooperation agreement, which is not the case.

He noted that such a perspective is an insult but will be proved wrong shortly.

Mao revealed that the party is set to front candidates at all levels including a presidential flag bearer who will be elected in the forthcoming delegates conference, urging party members to express their interest.

According to Mao, DP wants a good number of Members of Parliament come 2026.