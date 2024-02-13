The Democratic Party (DP) has called upon its members to begin expressing their interest in contesting for the position of Dokolo Woman Member of Parliament.

This is after the Electoral Commission (EC) released a road map for the forthcoming bye-election of the District Woman Representative in Parliament and local government councilors.

According to the road map, the by-election commenced with the update of the National Voters’ register on February 12, 2024, and will be concluded on the 15th of the same month.

Additionally, nomination of candidates will run between 11th-12th March 2024, at the office of the district returning officer, Dokolo while campaigns will be held from 13th to 19th March ahead of the polling day slated for March 21, 2024.

Mr Ismael Kirya, the DP acting spokesperson says this is an opportunity for the party to add another Member of Parliament to their list of legislators.