The opposition Democratic Party has threatened to sue government over last week’s raid by security forces on the National Unity Platform party offices.

On Wednesday October 14th police and the army raided NUP head office in Kamwokya and several shops in different parts of Kampala and confiscated NUP branding materials including T-shirts and red berets which the police claimed were government stores.

Addressing the media at the DP headquarters in Kampala, the spokesperson Okoler Opio said DP has joined efforts with NUP to file a public interest case against the ruling government.

He says whatever transpired that day was a violation of one’s right to participate in the forthcoming coming general elections because during their search, many important election-related documents of the party leader were taken, a claim the police denies.