The Deputy Legal Advisor of the Democratic Party (DP), Richard Lumu has criticized the party president, Norbert Mao, for allegedly fooling the party members with the NRM-DP cooperation agreement which was recently disowned by President Museveni.

On 20th July 2022, DP signed a cooperation agreement with the ruling NRM party. The two political parties agreed to share political power; enable a peaceful and democratic presidential transition; foster constitutionalism, respect for the rule of law, and respect human rights, build a new consensus from a national dialogue and reconciliation process, as well as support electoral and constitutional reforms.

However, during a telecast interview, Museveni said political transition was not part of the cooperation agreement as the Justice Minister alleges.

Lumu who also doubles as DP’s Deputy Whip says the cooperation agreement between the two parties has started to expose the misunderstanding between the duos, leaving their supporters confused on who is fooling who.