By Barbra Nalweyiso

The president of the Democratic Party Nobert Mao has laughed at the Democratic Party members who are excitedly supporting other party card flag bearers than him.

While campaigning for his presidential seat in Mityana, president Mao said those who are behind him and support other party card flag bearers are the real enemies of the Democratic Party.

The party president says some members have crossed to NUP, but still masquerade as DP candidates, which cannot be accepted.

He says those moved by political winds have developed a tendency of saying that they’re seeking shelter from other parties and hoping to come back. He adds that these members don’t have DP at heart and the party is not willing to welcome them back.

“Anybody who has left any position in any branch, whether in the village, those who think they are still patrolling other parties and planning to come back will need visas. DP is not anybody’s playground,” he said.

He also stressed that this election is not the end of NRM but the beginning of the end of NRM.

Mao emphasizes that this election isn’t for making pledges but campaigns that aim at opening people’s eyes and minds by telling them the truth.

He has urged the people of Mityana to vote for all Democratic Party flag bearers at all the different levels.