By Prossy Kisakye

A section of MPS from the Democratic Party (DP) say they are going to elect a new party leader.

This follows the appointment of their president general, Norbert Mao, as Uganda’s new Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

The appointment comes barely hours after the president announced that he had signed a working cooperation agreement with him.

Mao officially becomes the substantive minister for this ministry replacing Maj Gen Kahiinda Otafiire who was reshuffled from this position last year.

The ministry has since been in the custody of public service Muruli Mukasa in acting position.

The MPS who convened a press briefing among them Buikwe south MP Lulume Bayigga said they will mobilize amongst themselves to make DP strong again.

Meanwhile Leaders of the Democratic Party in Kampala and Wakiso districts have asked Nobert Mao to step down as the party president.

Speaking to the press in Kampala the chairperson of Democratic Party in Kampala Nambaale Ssentongo says they have consulted with over 90% of the DP leaders who have revealed that they were never consulted.

Ssentongo has also accused their former leader of betrayal.