The Democratic Party (DP) Secretary General, Gerald Siranda, has written to the Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola asking him to stop an unauthorized event organized in the name of the DP youth organ, Uganda Young Democrats (UYD).

In a letter dated February 27, 2024, Siranda specifies that a group identifying themselves as the “Union of UYD Alumni” plans to hold a rally dubbed the Grand Big Tent today, Thursday February 29, 2024, at the Sharing Sports Grounds in Nsambya.

Siranda further states that DP has previously notified the police about this same group, who continue to unlawfully use the UYD logo on their event promotional materials.

“As DP, we know that the intent that they hide under this so called Big Tent is to taint the image of DP, disrupt the engagement of business of people around that place with an aim of saying that DP has organized a meeting that disrupted people. This is something we’ve never discussed as a party and so even when you want to do a UYD event, you can’t do that without DP,” Mr Siranda said.

According to Siranda, the planned gathering and any actions taken by this group violate the Democratic Party Constitution. He emphasizes that the event is neither authorized by the party nor convened by authorized individuals within the party structures.