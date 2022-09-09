By Mike Sebalu

A section of Democratic Party (DP) Members of Parliament have filed a petition to the Court of Appeal in Kampala challenging an agreement between the party president, Norbert Mao and the ruling party, NRM .

The group was led by Dr. Lulume Bayiga, Richard Lumu, Richard Ssebamala and other party supporters.

In his tweet after signing the agreement, President Yoweri Museveni who also doubles as the NRM chairperson saluted DP in what he termed as ‘mature, foresighted and constructive politics’.

The agreement signing saw Mao appointed Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, which some party members including some members of parliament protested, saying the agreement is geared towards supporting the overall governance agenda and supporting parliamentary votes on confidence matters.

Speaking shortly after the petition, the legislators said the petition is in accordance with Article 137(3)(b) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda and the Constitutional Court (Petitions & References) Rules .