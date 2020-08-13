

By Benjamin Jumbe

Members of Parliament on Democratic Party ticket have shunned the National Executive Committee meeting scheduled to take place today to discuss party electoral road map ahead of 2021 polls.

According to DP’s Press Secretary, Fred Mwesigwa, the party’s National Executive Committee seating this morning at Balintuma Mengo offices in Kampala, will among other things; decide the nomination fees to be charged for parliamentary aspirants who will begin picking nomination forms on Monday next week.

However some of the NEC members including parliamentarians like Kalungu West member of parliament Joseph Sewungu said they are not ready to attend the said meeting because the party president Nobert Mao is no longer fighting for the party values.

Meanwhile the party will hold its delegates’ conference from 22nd -23rd August during which the new party president and other party leaders will be elected through a scientific process to avoid spread of covid-19.