The National Executive Committee of opposition Democratic Party is scheduled to sit tomorrow (Thursday) to discuss the party electoral road map ahead of 2021 polls.

DP’s Press Secretary, Fred Mwesigwa, says the party’s National Executive Committee will among other things; decide the nomination fees to be charged for parliamentary aspirants who will begin picking nomination forms on Monday next week.

Mwesigwa also dismisses allegations that the party has closed doors for those vying for parliamentary seats, emphasizing that the process is still ongoing.

The party will hold its delegates’ conference on 22nd-25th August during which the new party president and other party leaders shall be elected through a scientific process to avoid spread of covid-19.