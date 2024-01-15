The secretary generals of the opposition Democratic Party (DP) and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) are set to meet this week to assess the progress of the cooperation agreement.

In 2022, DP president general, Mr Norbert Mao, and President Museveni also the party chairman of the ruling NRM, signed a working agreement where both parties agreed to share political power and to cooperate with the NRM in supporting the overall governance agenda.

According to Mao, the planned meeting will discuss some of the institutional arrangements of the agreement.

The meeting will also discuss administrative arrangements to ensure that DP leaders are involved in discussions and implementation of government programs.

Mao says they will talk about the fourth coming general elections and agree on certain things.

He demands that the NRM does not front candidates in DP strongholds to enable the party win without stiff competition.