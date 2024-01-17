The Secretary Generals of the opposition Democratic Party (DP) and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) will convene today, Wednesday, January 17, 2024, to assess the progress of their cooperation agreement.

Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao, also the DP’s president-general, signed the agreement on behalf of his party one and a half years ago. President Museveni signed for the NRM.

Democratic Party Secretary General Gerald Siranda confirmed the meeting yesterday, stating it will examine the progress made [or lack thereof] and make adjustments as needed.

“There were several issues that were in that cooperation agreement that we want to assess and after that, we will give a report to all our parties on where we are and what we are doing,” Siranda told KFM.