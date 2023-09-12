The Democratic Party (DP) has poked holes in the recent presidential address on security matters amid terror threats in the country.

In his address, President Museveni recommended all places of worship and bars should identify and isolate new faces in their respective communities.

This after a joint security force said it had successfully detected and detonated six Improvised Explosive Devices in different parts of the city including Rubaga Miracle Center Cathedral, in Bunamwaya and Nateete.

However, addressing the media at the party’s headquarters in Kampala, the president of the party’s youth wing, Uganda Young Democrats, Mr. Ismael Kirya noted that identity cards and names can be forged in Uganda, explaining that terrorists can still enter places of worship and kill people.

“As Ugandans, we had a lot of expectations from the head of the state as far as the security measures are concerned but we were shocked when the president left the podium when we had no solution as a country for the bomb scares,” Kirya told journalists on Tuesday.

“This means that Ugandans are on their own. In his speech, he [Museveni] disclosed that when he was still a rebel, he used to mascarade as Hajji Kassim. We want to inform the president of the Republic of Uganda that since he disguised as Hajji Kassim in those days, even the terrorists can also disguise and forge identifications,” he added.

He says they expected the president to order the introduction of metal detectors in all public places. He also wants security personnel to be deployed at public gatherings in a bid to identify wrong elements.